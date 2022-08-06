CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in CMS Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 259,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $67.61 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

