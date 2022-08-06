CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

