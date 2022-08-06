Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

