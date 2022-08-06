Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.22) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.76) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday.

CBK stock opened at €7.24 ($7.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($9.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.16.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

