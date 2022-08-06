Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,692 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7 %

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Shares of ORI opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.