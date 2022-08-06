Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,593 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $50.60 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.