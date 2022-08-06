Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $11,586,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 767,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $225.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

