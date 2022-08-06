Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

WPM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

