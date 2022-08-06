Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 123 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

