Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,655 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,655 shares of company stock worth $691,104. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $97.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

