Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,323 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $17,461,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

