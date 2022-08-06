Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Graco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after acquiring an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Graco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

