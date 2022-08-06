Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $169.08 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.28.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

