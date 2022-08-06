Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after acquiring an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 414,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

