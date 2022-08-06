Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 194,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

