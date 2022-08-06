Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $3,185,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BNS opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

