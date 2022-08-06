Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS opened at $423.31 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

