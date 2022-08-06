Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH opened at $154.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $125.73 and a 52-week high of $195.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

