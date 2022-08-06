Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

