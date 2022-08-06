Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,761 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,787,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401,060 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,216,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

