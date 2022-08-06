Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 190.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $24,224,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Webster Financial by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,621,000 after acquiring an additional 302,275 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.