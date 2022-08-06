Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,120 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 165,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $18.44 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

