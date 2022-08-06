Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

