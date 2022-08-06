Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 399,970 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 147,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period.

NYSE AFB opened at $12.07 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

