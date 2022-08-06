Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIDS. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

