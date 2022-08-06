Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM – Get Rating) by 539.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDEM opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

