Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $28,216,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $69.60 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

