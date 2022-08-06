Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

