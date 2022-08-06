Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 145,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 361.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 286,587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

