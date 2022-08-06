Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,888 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE BGS opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

