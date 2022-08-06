Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,558 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.01.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

