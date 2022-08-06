Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,922 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after acquiring an additional 188,732 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

