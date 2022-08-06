Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 153,721 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.
Separately, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,000.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CGCP stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $25.83.
