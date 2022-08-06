Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,655 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 2.8 %

First Solar stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1,467.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

