Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 501.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

