Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 19,220 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $52.22 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

