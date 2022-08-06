Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 27,909 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Lucid Group by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID stock opened at 18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of 18.71 and a 200-day moving average of 22.22. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.