Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 33,447 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,447 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 21.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upped their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

NYSE:HXL opened at $61.64 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

