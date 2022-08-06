Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 38,804 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.