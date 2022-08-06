Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 50,662 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,662 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

UNM stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

