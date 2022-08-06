Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,802 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $71.04.

