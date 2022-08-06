Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 642 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $189.36 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

