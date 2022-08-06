Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 69,586 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAPR. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $6,828,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 378.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $28.59.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.