Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 69,586 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAPR. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $6,828,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 378.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

