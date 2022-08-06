Comparing 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) & Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrepid Potash and 5E Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $270.33 million 2.15 $249.83 million $20.73 2.06 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

This table compares Intrepid Potash and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash 91.93% 9.13% 7.65% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intrepid Potash and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 1 1 0 2.00 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.33%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company also offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion activities in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

