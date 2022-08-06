CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €65.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of COP stock opened at €41.68 ($42.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a fifty-two week high of €82.80 ($85.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.40.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

