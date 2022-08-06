Contrasting Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) & Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) and Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Khosla Ventures Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Khosla Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals $1.14 million 119.55 -$24.77 million N/A N/A Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.69 million N/A N/A

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals -1,681.46% -32.44% -30.36% Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Khosla Ventures Acquisition beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center. The company also offers clinical and preclinical development programs that utilize multiple isotopes, including Actinium-225, Iodine-131, and Lutetium-177 directed at multiple validated cancer targets, including CD45, CD33, CD38, CD47, HER2, and HER3 for targeted conditioning prior to cell and gene therapies, such as bone marrow transplant and cancer therapeutics as single agents or in combination with other therapeutic modalities. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to develop theranostics for solid tumor indications; EpicentRx, Inc that focuses on a novel CD47 immunotherapy targeted radiotherapy; and AVEO Oncology that focuses on developing a HER3 targeting ARC for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

