Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exco Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Exco Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$8.59 on Thursday. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of C$334.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.32.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Exco Technologies Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.