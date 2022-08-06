Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.83

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $9.92. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 5,347 shares changing hands.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 901,750 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,119,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 573,509 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,314,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 467,924 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 430,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

