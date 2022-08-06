Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $9.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
