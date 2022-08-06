Cowen Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $107.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.71% from the stock’s current price.
TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 744.34 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86.
Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care
In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,658,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
