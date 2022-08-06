Cowen Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $107.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.71% from the stock’s current price.

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 744.34 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,658,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

